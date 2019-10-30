Thomas M. Frank, 74, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the treasured husband of Linda Frank, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage. Born in New York City, Thomas was the son of the late Henry and Anne Levy Frank. He graduated from Queens College in New York with a BS in Chemical Engineering.
Tom worked as a chemical engineer in air pollution control for several companies over his career, including the former GE location in Lebanon. Later Tom became an enrolled IRS tax agent and worked for H&R Block.
Thomas enjoyed vegetable gardening, traveling, his Canadian fishing trips, mathematics, keeping up-to-date on the political scene, serving as a VITA volunteer, and experimental cooking which included ways to use his home grown hot peppers including the Carolina Reaper. He was a man of integrity, a clear analytical thinker, a member of Mensa, a loyal friend, and the family sage who possessed a delightful dry sense of humor.
In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by his siblings: his sister Eve married to Ken Herel, and sister Judie Frank, both of Jackson Heights, NY, his brother Matthew and wife Diane, of Niskayuna, NY and four nieces and one nephew.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11AM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with Rabbi Brian Michaelson and Rev. Daniel Powell officiating. Interment will follow in Landis Valley Cemetery. Following the interment, the family will greet friends at a gathering.
No flowers will be accepted and contributions may be made in Tom's memory to Wounded Warrior Project, Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 and Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com