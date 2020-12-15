Thomas M. Donan III, 63, of York, formerly of Columbia, passed to be in the presence of his Lord on December 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Debra Leicht Donan, his wife of 35 years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Thomas and Barbara Aston Donan.
A 1975 graduate of Columbia High School, he excelled and was a standout on the school's football team. Tom also was a standout football player as he attended East Stroudsburg University and continued his love of sports, coaching for many years the Columbia High School Track and Field Teams, as well in the York Suburban School District. He recently retired from York Harley Davidson where he worked in material handling department.
He had many family and friends with whom he made lasting relationships. He enjoyed camping, family, and hanging out with his grandchildren.
Tom was a devoted member of Valley View Alliance Church, where he served as a Deacon.
In addition to his wife Deb, he is survived by his children, Thomas M. Donan; Garry P. Donan, husband of Cynthia, and Katie M. Donan, partner of Denny Halso; six grandsons; sister, Mary Donan and brother Patrick Donan, Esq. He was preceded in death by his sister Terry Thompson.
Family and friends will be received at the Valley View Alliance Church, 200 Alliance Ave., Hallam, PA 17406 on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a private service for the family beginning promptly at7:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 Mandates, masks and social distancing will be adhered to. If desired, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
