Thomas M. Brittain, Jr., 79, of Wrightsville, passed away at his residence on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born July 25, 1941 in Reedsville, Mifflin County, he was the son of the late Thomas M., Sr. and Gladys R. Dippery Brittain.
Tom was a truck driver whose travels took him to all the continental states and Alaska. He also worked for many years as a millwright for the former ITT Grinnell Corporation in Columbia. He also was proud of his service in the U.S. Army, receiving his honorable discharge in 1960.
He enjoyed country & bluegrass music, black licorice and peanut butter, but will be remembered by his family and friends as a "man with a big heart" ready to help anyone in need.
He is survived by his children, Barbara, wife of Karl Kemberling; Gayle E. Adams; Thomas III, husband of Paula Brittain; Dana, wife of Paul Jackson, Jr.; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Gene Brought; sisters, Jane, wife of Leon Goss, and Barbara Pecht, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kelly; his grandson, Michael Brittain and brothers, John and Donald Brittain, Sr.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia PA on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Marvin Reich, officiating. Burial to follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may view at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.