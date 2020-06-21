Thomas M. Brady

Thomas M. "Tommy" Brady of Manheim (formerly of Selinsgrove and Millersville) went home to be with his parents and brothers on Friday, June 19, 2020. Tommy's passing was due to complications from dementia; he was 65 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry E. Brady, Sr. and Lizzie S. Wenger Brady, and three brothers Paul A., Samuel L., and Richard W. Brady. Surviving is his brother, Harry E. Brady, Jr.
Tommy was a beloved brother and uncle who was always happy and friendly to whomever he met. He loved music, riding around, eating out, and visits from family. Dementia robbed him of this, now he is happy and friendly and doing these things again.
Tommy lived in the Selinsgrove Center for 30 plus years, but spent his last 10 years with Keystone Services, who loved Tommy like family and cared for him greatly. The family appreciates everything they did for him. A special thanks to Maple Farm Nursing Center and Hospice for their care.
Due to public health guidelines, a Celebration of Tommy's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Tommy's memory to ARC, 116 W. Airport Rd. Ste. A, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com