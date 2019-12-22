Thomas Lorenzo Britt, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on December 17th at the age of 84. Thomas was born on December 11, 1935, in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated from Olney High School and served in the U.S. Navy. On April 8, 1961, he married his one true love, Carole Petrie. They moved to Long Beach Island, New Jersey, where they raised two children.
Tom was a consummate salesman. He enjoyed success as a small business owner of Britt's Mobile at the circle in Ship Bottom, and as a top-ranking salesman at Causeway Ford. Tom was well known throughout the Long Beach Island community. He made friends everywhere he went, always had a story to tell and a great sense of humor.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carole, daughter Noelle (married to Kevin Duscha), son Paul (married to Jessica Curnyn-Britt) and grandchildren, Taylor Price (married to Daniel Price), Connor, Blair and Britt Duscha.
A celebration of life will be held on December 27th at Hempfield United Methodist Church. Visitation with the family will be held at 10:00 am with a memorial service at 11:00 am. The family is very grateful for the care Tom received while at Homestead Village.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Homestead Village Benevolence Fund or Hempfield United Methodist Church. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com
