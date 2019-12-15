Thomas Lewis Scott, age 92, husband of the late Anna Kathryn (Smith) Scott, of Wrightsville, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
A funeral service to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00am from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, with Pastor Donald K. Alspaugh officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00am. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville with Military Honors accorded by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »