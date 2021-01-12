Thomas Lee Schaeffer, 57, of Harrisburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his home. He was born in Lancaster, the son of Betty J. Schaeffer and the late Charles B. Schaeffer.
Thomas worked as a handyman for Edgar Wright Real Estate in Lancaster. He was an avid car enthusiast.
In addition to his mother, Betty, he is survived by his children, Amanda Mbella, Eric Schaeffer, Heather Schaeffer, and Adam Scheaffer; five grandchildren; and his siblings, Charles, Becky, Sandra, and Bill. Preceding him in death are his father, Charles, and his brothers, David and Michael.
Private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
