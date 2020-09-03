Thomas L. Zymnis, 62, of Conestoga, passed away on Monday August 31, 2020 at his home with his companion of 18 years, Kathy, by his side. Born January 30, 1958, in Lancaster, Tom was the son of Theresa Rholf Zymnis, of Lancaster and the the late Antonio Zymnis.
Tom worked many years as a technician with his brother John's pest control company. He found joy in woodworking and loved to play pool and fish at Greenhill in Conestoga. His family and friends will forever cherish his friendly banter and laughter. Tom was a member of the Riverside Camping Association, Son of the AMVETS Post 19, FOE Eagles, and the Greenhill Sportsman Association of Conestoga.
Tom is survived by his companion Kathy Hatfield of Conestoga, his mother, Theresa Rholf Zymnis of Lancaster, daughter, Jennifer Zymnis of Lancaster, two brothers: John Ciccone (Sharon) of Lancaster, and Christopher Zymnis of Ephrata. Tom is preceded in death by his father, Antonio Zymnis and his brother, Ralph Ciccone.
A viewing will be held on September 8, 2020, from 5-7pm, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes and Crematory, at 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA, 17602. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to Hospice and Community Care at 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com