Thomas L. “Tom” Barto, 68, of Mount Joy, died peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Manheim, he was the son of Rubye M. Bissinger Barto and the late Medwin W. Barto. Tom was the loving husband of Pamela “Pam” S. Anderson Barto and they would have celebrated 25 years of marriage this July.
He was baptized and confirmed into Zion Lutheran Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. Tom was a proud 1971 graduate of Manheim Central High School and later went on to work at FL Smidth, Manheim, as the IT and engineering Manager for 48 years. He was active with his sons during their years of being in boy scouts and enjoyed the outdoors and would often go hiking when he could. Cars were another love of Tom’s and enjoyed going to drag races at Maple Grove with his children. Spending time with his family and grandchildren gave him the utmost joy.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are three sons, Timothy E. Barto, of Kingston, Todd O. husband of Katie Barto, of Mount Joy, Tyler D. husband of Kelli Barto, of Millersville, two step daughters, Megan B. Diller, of Lititz, Britta E. wife of Ron Wagner, of Lancaster, 7 grandchildren, Madison, Felicity, Ian, Olivia, Jude, Lydia, Ramona, 5 siblings, Elaine wife of Paul Gantz, Linda wife of Bill Martin, both of Manheim, Nancy wife of Michael Kaufhold, of Millersville, Jere Barto, of Colorado, and Cindy wife of Don Breneman, of Manheim. Preceding him in death is a sister-in-law, Tyler Barto.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tom’s Funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM. There will be a viewing and time of visitation from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Those desiring may send contributions in Toms’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
