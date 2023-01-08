Thomas L. Sweigart of Willcox, AZ (formerly of Rushyslvania, OH and New Holland, PA) died after a short illness on January 2, 2023, at the age of 74.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather (Sweigart) Haga; stepdaughter, Jodie (Bock) LaBelle (married to Christopher LaBelle); 7 grandchildren (Brittany, Cole, Jessika, Kaitlyn, Anya, Alan and Noah) and 7 great-grandchildren, as well as his sister Jenny (Sweigart) Gardner of Tucson, AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Youndt) Sweigart, parents, Reuben and Mary Sweigart, and siblings, Donald, Charlotte, Reuben, Mary Lou and Richard.
Tom was born on February 5, 1948, to Reuben and Mary Sweigart of New Holland, PA. He graduated from Garden Spot High School in 1966 before serving in the United States Air Force for 4 years. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda, in 1978. Tom worked for New Holland Church Furniture and the New Holland Borough before moving to Rushsylvania, OH in 1995. He served as the director of the City of Kenton Water Treatment Plant while breeding and showing Quarter Horses in Western Reining.
Tom was an avid sports fan, and though he moved to Ohio, he remained a strong Penn State fan. Over the years in PA and OH, Tom coached numerous softball and basketball girls and boys youth and school teams. Before moving to AZ in 2015, he never missed one of his grandchildren's' soccer or basketball games. Tom also greatly enjoyed spending time with his Garden Spot High School alumni, visiting family in Pennsylvania, and taking care of his many cats, dogs and other barnyard animals.
Tom will be deeply missed by his family, friends, horse family, and all those who knew him.
A living tribute »