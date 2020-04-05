Thomas L. Shultz of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster, just two days before his 75th birthday. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles B. Shultz, Jr. and Elizabeth V. T. (Doersom) Shultz. Tom was the beloved husband of Fay E. (Weaver) Shultz and together they would have celebrated 49 years of marriage on April 24.
Tom was a 1963 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He spent a career as a machinist for many different companies in Lancaster, eventually delving into building materials sales and kitchen design.
He had two passions, the first being woodworking, as he expertly designed and created many projects for friends and family. Homes are adorned with Tom's ventures, including decks, coffee and end tables, frames, cabinets and buffets. His focus on perfectionism comes from the adage, "Measure twice, cut once."
His second passion was sports, especially participating in his two sons' development and love of baseball. He was an influential coach in the Manor Ridge and West End Athletic Associations, touching the lives of the friends of his sons and winning a few championships along the way. Tom also loved evenings on the back porch listening to Phillies games over the radio while working on his crossword puzzles. Although publicly he was an Eagles fan, deep down in his heart he loved the Cowboys (obviously, friends and family questioned his judgment). Tom was an expert in trivia, driven by years of watching Jeopardy! He knew the title, artist and year of any Golden Oldies song. When in doubt, if you had a trivia question, especially about sports, you asked Tom.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Andrew Shultz, husband of Katie, of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Matthew Shultz, husband of Ashley, of Philadelphia. Also surviving is his sister, Patricia Watkinson, wife of Wes, both of Tampa, Fla., and a brother, Charles Shultz, husband of Barbara, of Lancaster. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son in 1971, and a brother, David Shultz, in 2019.
Due to current health concerns and restrictions, a memorial service and interment of his ashes will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster PA 17603 or Mennonite Home Communities, Development Dept., (donations should indicate in memory of Thomas Shultz), 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster PA 17601. Please take a moment to share your condolences and memories from the convenience of your home on Tom's obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »