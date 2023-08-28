Thomas L. Nauman age 73, formerly of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, July 31, 2023 at the Saint Lucie Medical Center, Port Saint Lucie, Florida. Tom was surrounded by family and friends during the final hours of his passing.
Born in Lancaster County Pennsylvania to George Nauman and Mae Albright, Tom graduated Donegal High School in 1968. Tom has been known to regale his children and grandchildren with tales of teenage hijinks with his two brothers, Eugene Nauman (predeceased) and his surviving younger brother John Nauman of Maytown, Pennsylvania. The three brothers moved a lot as they grew up, spending most of their younger years in the Lancaster/Mount Joy area of Pennsylvania.
Tom soon married his wife of 53 years, Sandra L Nauman (Mussleman) also of Lancaster County Pennsylvania on December 13, 1969. The young couple bought their first home on Lancaster's Cabbage Hill' and began their adventures together.
Tom is the father of Thomas Todd Nauman of Jensen Beach, Florida and Chad Stephen Nauman of Newkirk, Oklahoma. He and Sandy have been blessed with nine beautiful grandchildren.
Tom retired from the Kellogg's corporation, having worked the bulk of his twenty-five plus years with the company in the Lancaster Pennsylvania area. Tom later transferred to work for the company in Tampa, Florida. Retiring there, Tom and Sandy built a home in Jensen Beach, Florida. There they continued their habit of being active in the community and local churches.
When Tom's sons were still toddlers he felt at a loss for answers and meaning to impart on his boys. He turned his attention to the church. There he fell in love with Jesus and began his own spiritual journey. His long and faithful journey has touched and transformed the lives many. He is an impactful man. His absence is deeply felt.
There will be an upcoming Celebration of Life Memorial service to be announced later by the family.
