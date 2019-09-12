Thomas L. Miller, 86, of Lititz, formerly of Lancaster, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Luther Care. He was married for 64 years to Dixie L. (Grant) Miller. Born in Ephrata Twp., he was the son of the late Irvin T. and Lilly (Knoll) Miller.
Tom worked for 37 years as a switchman for Bell of PA through its transition to Verizon.
He served as an electronics technician in the Navy during the Korean Conflict, serving on the USS Coral Sea, USS Leyte, and the USS Hornet.
He was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, the Lancaster Lodge #43, F. & A. M. and the Shriners.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Karen L. married to Thomas Jefferson, Livermore, CA. He was preceded in death by a brother Edward C. married to Geraldine Miller.
A private graveside service will be held at Terre Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the The Healing Journey Foundation, c/o Lancaster Cancer Center, 1858 Charter Lane, Suite 202, Lancaster, PA 17602 or Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.