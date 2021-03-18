Thomas L. Jankans, 74, of 454 Chestnut St., Columbia, PA passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Columbia, PA he was the son of the late Luther Gilbert and Estella Jankans Henderson.
He retired from Harris Hub where he was employed in Production. He was a member of the former Harvey T. Makle American Legion Post # 722. Tommy never missed a cook out and everyone was welcomed when he had his own. He was loved and respected by everyone, but most of all he loved his family.
Surviving are the following: Brothers: Luther Gilbert of Marietta, PA., Warren Gilbert, Eugene Gilbert, Bruce Gilbert and Tony Henderson all of Columbia, PA., and Shawnte Henderson of York, PA., Sisters: Mae Gilbert Colon, Joyce Gilbert, Christine Gilbert all of Columbia, PA., Cora Dowdle, Joanne Gilbert, Diane Parker all of York, PA., Judith Benson of Columbia, PA., Beverly Sloan of Seneca, SC., Gloria Boyer of Lancaster, PA. and Cathy Sanders of Marietta, PA. He was predeceased by Sisters: Rosalie Gilbert, Kay Valez and Brothers: Ostell Henderson, Jr. and Gerald Henderson.
Home Coming Services will be held for Tommy from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00AM (VIEWING:10:00AM – 11:00AM) with the Rev. Dr. Patricia McAllister officiating. Interment will follow in Habeckers Mennonite Cemetery.
The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial Contributions in Tommy's memory may be made to the Mt. Zion AME Church, 222 S. 5th St. Columbia, PA 17512
