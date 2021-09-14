A long-time resident of Garden Spot Village since June 1998 passed away on September 12, 2021 in his 100th year. Prior to Garden Spot Village, he lived in Downingtown for 38 years.
He was the husband of the late Eleanor S. Huff who departed life on December 9, 2013. Thomas was born in Fall River, MA on August 26, 1922, the son of Patrick and Lily (Crane) Hickey. He was the youngest, and last survivor, of 4 children.
Thomas completed a 4-year apprenticeship at the Naval Torpedo Station, Newport, RI and was a journeyman machinist. A veteran of WWII, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 and was honorably discharged in 1946 as a First Lieutenant B-17 Bombardier. He held degrees from the Rhode Island School of Design and from Northeastern University, Boston, MA. He was a registered Professional Engineer and a member of Sigma Epsilon Rho Honor fraternity. He held several patents for machinery in the textile and paper making fields. He enjoyed team sports and was a member of the Philadelphia Curling Club for over 20 years, serving as Vice-President for 2 terms and made many trips to Scotland and Canada to curl local teams. Recently he bowled in the senior league at Blue Ball Lanes.
He is survived by two sons. Son Thomas P. Hickey (Christine) of Des Moines, WA, and granddaughter Laurie A. Hickey of Pullman WA. Son Peter J. Hickey (Lauren), and grandson Matthew J. (Laura) Hickey and great-grandchildren Mary, Daniel and John all of Canton, MI and grandson Joseph P. Hickey of Westland, MI. He is also survived by several stepchildren.
Also preceding him in death were wives Doris I. Hickey (mother of his children) in 1973, and Marjorie E. Hickey formerly of Honey Brook.
At his request, services will be held by individual family members at their location and convenience, and a private interment will be at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, PA.
Memorial contributions in Thomas' name may be sent to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa.
