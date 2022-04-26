Thomas L. Hersh, age 72, of Paradise, PA, passed away at this home on Sunday, April 24, 2022. He was the husband of the late Sandy Sweigart Hersh, who passed away on July 2, 2021. He was born in Paradise, son of the late Parke & Elsie Waltman Hersh. He had worked at Pillsbury/Green Giant of Parkesburg for over 29 years, then worked for Sealed Air Corp, Modena, PA, and in his retirement he worked at the Old Mill Stream Campground. He was a very hard worker and loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed NASCAR, bluegrass and country music, camping, boating and crabbing.
Surviving are 2 sons: Douglas husband of Tammy Hersh of Paradise, James "Jamie" husband of Suzanne Hersh of Centreville, MD, 4 grandchildren: Derek, Elizabeth, Kaitlyn and Claire Hersh, sister Dorothy Fisher of Winsor, York County. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Mildred Weaver, Parke Jeff Hersh, Stella Newcomer and Betty Seger.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA, on Thursday, April 28th at 11 a.m., with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Eric Dorville will be officiating. Interment will take place in the Calvary Monument Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Paradise Leaman Place Fire Dept., P.O. Box 98, Paradise, PA 17562.