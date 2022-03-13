Thomas L. Hargis was a wonderful, funny, family-oriented man that loved God unconditionally. He died peacefully at the age of 85 at the Hospice Center of Mt. Joy on March 9, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Tom was born in 1936, in Wildwood, NJ; he was the only child of the late Charles and Catharine Hargis. Tom grew up on the sandy beaches and busy boardwalks of Wildwood, N.J. and for a few childhood years he lived at the Cape May Point Lighthouse where his father, who served in the U.S.C.G., managed the lighthouse.
Tom graduated from Wildwood H.S. and moved on to graduate from Springfield, MA. College and served in the U.S. Army and eventually took residence in Rio Grande, N.J. where he raised his family. He was a loving, devoted and very involved father who signed everything "Love You Forever". Tom also had a love for sports, (baseball, soccer, football, and basketball). He started and coached the Rio Grande, youth soccer team for 8 years in the late 70's and he loved each one of his players. Tom was a devoted Pop-Pop to his grandchildren/great-grandchildren and would not hesitate to play dress-up or grocery store to make them smile and laugh; he loved them dearly.
Tom moved his family to Lancaster County, PA (Ephrata) in 1988, where he was employed by Millersville University working in Inventory & Control/Purchasing until he retired in 1996 and moved to Manheim, PA. His hobbies after retirement included, working in the yard, coffee at his favorite diner and visiting his extended family in Maine which he loved very much.
Tom spent the remaining years of his retirement with his current wife, Sandra, enjoying traveling, dinners with the neighbors and enjoying each other's company with coffee and long talks.
Tom will be greatly missed by his wife of 12 years, H. Sandra Hargis; 2 daughters, Shawne Hargis and Jennifer Prescott (married to Kevin Prescott); 2 granddaughters, Brooke Brandt (married to Zack Brandt) and Alisha Long; 3 great-grandchildren, Kinsleigh, Maverick and Emryelle; 2 step-sons, Keith Mauer (married to Kathy) and Jim Mauer (married to Teri), and many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife G. Jean Hargis in 1997 after 29 years or marriage.
A Celebration of Life will be held at New Life Fellowship 420 East Fulton St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11 a.m.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, donation be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA is assisting the family.
To offer online condolence please visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com