Thomas L. Forsberg, 87, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Moravian Manor. Tom was the son of the late Harold and Imogene (Hallstrom) Forsberg. He was the loving husband of Ruth H. (Naslund) Forsberg, who died in 2010.
Raised in Jamestown, NY, he shared countless stories of his youth spent fixing cars, playing pool, and harassing his old grandfather. Tom served in the Air Force during the Korean War, returned safely, and went home to marry Ruth. They spent a happy life together and traveled the country extensively.
Tom was a Master Carpenter in his adult life. He loved to play poker and never refused a good steak or a cold drink. He was a gentle and kind man, an exceptional father and teacher, and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his son, Thomas E. Forsberg, husband of Amy (Adams), of Lancaster and his sister, Susie Trockel, of Florida.
Private graveside services for Tom will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Jamestown, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Tom's memory be made to the National Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com