Thomas L. Duke, 78, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at home. He was the husband of Joanne Drybred Duke with whom he celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in August of 2020. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late G. Herman and A. Alice Dussinger Duke. Tom was a pharmacist, having worked for Lancaster General Hospital, York Memorial Hospital and Merck-Medco, where he was Director of Professional services and from where he retired. He was a graduate of JP McCaskey High School, Class of 1960 and the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science, Class of 1965, where he was very active in the Kappa Psi Fraternity. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ; a former member and past president of the Mountville Lions Club; a former Board Member of the Lancaster County Drug and Alcohol Commission; a 32nd Degree Mason and was a member of Lodge #43 F&AM. He enjoyed his garden railroad, fly fishing and traveling.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one daughter: Christina A.D. (Kevin S.) Ganz, Elkins Park. Two grandchildren: Caleb H. and Lillian K. Ganz. One brother: George H. (Ellen) Duke, Colorado. He was preceded in death by one son: Curtis L. Duke and one grandson: Maxwell Ganz.
A Private Service will be held at a later date. Interment in Mountville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation (CHOP), PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352 or Children's Dyslexia Center of Lancaster, 213 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »