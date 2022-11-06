Thomas K. Peters, 83, of Bainbridge passed away on October 28, 2022. He was born in Columbia to the late Clair and Margaret Bailey Peters and was a lifelong resident of this area. Thomas proudly served in the United States Army, which took him to places like Georgia and Hawaii. Following his service, he worked at the Dana Corporation for many years until his retirement. Thomas was an avid hunter and member of the Toe Hill hunting Club in Potter County. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.
Thomas leaves behind his wife of fifty-nine years Charlotte Dickason Peters of Bainbridge; three sons, Tom Peters, companion of Chris Cunningham of Bainbridge, Tony Peters, companion of Catherine Palermo of Lebanon, Jack Peters, companion of Krista Zink of Columbia; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; five siblings, Carl "Doc", husband of Faith Peters of Wrightsville, Clarence "Butch", husband of Mary Ellen Peters of Columbia, Claire "Pink" Markley of Columbia, Beth "Cook", wife of Carl Metzger of Wrightsville, Joanne Scheid of Lancaster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert "Pork" Bailey and Dale Peters; four grandchildren, Faith, Jack, Jacob Peters, and Colby Warfel.
Services for Thomas will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. He will be laid to rest, with military honors, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033 or www.fourdiamonds.org; or Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 or https://wish.org/. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville