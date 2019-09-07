Thomas Jay Esh, stillborn infant son of Mahlon L. & Esther R. King Esh of 4713 White Oak Road, Paradise, passed away at Women & Babies Hospital on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Surviving besides his parents are 3 siblings: Mervin James, Susie Louise, Katie Elizabeth Esh all at home, grandparents: Melvin R. & Mamie Stoltzfus King of Narvon, Aaron F. & Anna Mary Lee Esh of Paradise, great-grandparents: Benuel & Katie King Lapp King of Narvon, Stephen & Susie Stoltzfus Lee of Newburg, PA.

A family service and burial took place on Friday with interment in the Georgetown Amish Cemetery.

