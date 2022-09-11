Thomas J Witowski, 79 of Lititz, PA died on September 4th at home after a lengthy battle with heart problems. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Judith O'Connor Witowski. He was the son of the late John E. and Mary E. (Mullen) Witowski of Olyphant, PA.
Mr. Witowski retired in 1998 after 33 years with RCA Corp. and it's successor companies GE and Thomson, Inc. He began his career with RCA in Scranton, PA and served in various management positions culminating with a director level position in Lancaster, PA at the North America Tube Division Headquarters with responsibility for Equipment Engineering, Capital Investments and Worldwide Technology Transfer. His responsibilities required extensive travel including numerous countries in Europe, Asia and South America. Mr. Witowski was a 1960 graduate of St. Patrick's High School in Olyphant, PA. He graduated from the University of Scranton with a BS degree and did 2 years post graduate work in Business Management prior to joining RCA in 1966.
Tom was an avid reader, including medical journals, and read on average a book every week. He also enjoyed exercising at The Lititz Rec Center.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Thomas M. Witowski an attorney in Hollywood, FL, and Julie Elliot, Lancaster, PA. Three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister Mary Jane O'Malley wife of the late Peter L. O'Malley, Archbald, PA; brother-in-law James O'Connor and wife Ruth of Gaithersburg, MD; sister-in-law Mary Witowski, Moosic, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr Witowski was preceded in death by his brother Dr. John J. Witowski, and an infant son, John, who died shortly after birth.
Mr. Witowski and family wish to thank all the outstanding Cardiologists of The Heart Group of Lancaster General Health and especially his Primary care physician Dr. Gary Gehman for the excellent care provided for over the last 30 years.
As per Mr. Witowski's request, there will be no viewing and interment will be private. Arrangements are by Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, Lititz, PA. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. James Catholic Church in Lititz, PA where Mr. Witowski was an active member. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a date to be announced. To send a condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com