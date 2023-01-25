Thomas J. Torres III, 60, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Tomas I. Torres III and Gladys E. (Torres) Lopez. He was the beloved husband to Carolyn (Alvino) Torres with whom he shared 25 years of marriage.
Thomas previously attended St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed as a Department Manager for WalMart for over 15 years. He also worked for Domino's, Pizza Hut and Metro Pizza. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and NY Mets fan. He enjoyed fishing but most of all he cherished spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: Thomas J. Torres IV and Rosalinda C. White; his stepsons: Ricardo Agostini, Luis Agostini (Maria Fernandez) and Wilfredo Agostini all of Lancaster; 22 grandchildren; 1 step great-grandchild; brothers: Oscar Lucret (Leslie), Michael Torres (Maribel), William Torres (Lilly), Joseph Torres (Janel), John Torres (Tanya) and Edwin Torres; sisters: Gladys Garcia and Ann Marie Torres; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private.
