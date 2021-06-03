Thomas J. "Tommy" Dabbs, 27, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Barbara Dabbs (Roland) of Elizabethtown and Thomas R. Dabbs, Jr., husband of Shannon Reed of Elizabethtown. Also surviving is a brother, Shawn D. Dabbs of Elizabethtown; a sister, Gabriella M. Dabbs of Elizabethtown; paternal grandparents, Thomas R., Sr. and Carol A. Dabbs of Elizabethtown; maternal grandparents, Paul Steven and Karin Roland of West Mifflin; maternal grandmother, Rosie E. Stewart; and his cat, Nala. Also surviving are countless family members and friends.
Tommy was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School and Lancaster Career and Technology Center, class of 2011. He was employed by Eagle Logistics and Brothers Pizza. Tommy was a jack of all trades who enjoyed tinkering and fixing cars. He had a passion for hunting and fishing. Tommy was a member of the Delaches Fishing Association, Inc. and Conewago Rod and Gun Club. He loved sports and followed all Pittsburgh teams. Tommy was one of a kind with a heart of gold and was always there to help a friend in need. He opened his home and heart to all.
A funeral service honoring Tommy's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM and again on Saturday before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfunerlahome.com
