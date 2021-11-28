Thomas J. Stewart, Jr. passed away November 14, 2021. He left behind his fiancée Ivy Dixon and her son Donovan Dixon, mother Mary Stewart, siblings Tye Thedford, Rona Plummer, and Jammie Stewart as well as his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his fathers, Thomas J. Stewart and Willie J. Pompey, Jr. He will be dearly missed.
Home going services will be held at 12 p.m. on December 4, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lanc. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
