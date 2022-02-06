Thomas J. Rohrer, 70, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clement and Leah Mary (Girvin). Tom was the loving husband of Leslie (Eshelman) Rohrer, with whom he celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Tom was a 1970 graduate of Manheim Township High School and was a co-owner of Penwood Landscape Co.
Tom, always the adventurer, liked to travel, play football and ski with his brothers when he was younger. He loved weekend trips to the beach and always looked forward to the family’s annual vacation in Fenwick Island, DE. Leslie and Tom’s backyard pool was the center attraction for Tom and his entire family. More than anything, he loved his family and friends and found time spent with them more valuable than anything he did. His amazing sense of humor and ability to make everyone smile will be missed by many.
In addition to his wife, Leslie, Tom is survived by his daughters: Cindy Jenkins, wife of Greg, of Lancaster, and Jen Charles, wife of Jeff, of Millersville; grandchildren: Hadley and Jace; and siblings: Clem, husband of Jan; Michael, husband of Heidi; Peter, husband of Mary; and Andy.
Services celebrating Tom’s life will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 9 AM to 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to Hospice & Community Care at www.hopsiceandcommunitycare.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com