Thomas J. Papavasilion, 80, of Landisville, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022. He was the loving husband of Vasso (Pappas) Papavasilion, and together they shared 52 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John and Aspasia (Fournaris) Papavasilion.
Thomas was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. He loved to cook and was an avid gardener. Most of all, he was known as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a Purchasing Agent for Delmarva Millwork for 42 years. He also served in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman from 1963-1965.
In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by his son, Jon T. Papavasilion (wife, Angie), granddaughter, Lynsey, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons Matthew, James and Mark and his brothers, William and Earnest.
A Funeral Service will be held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 64 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Committal will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. Friends and family will be received at the Church starting at 9:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Philoptochos Society or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org
