Thomas J. Mullen, Jr., age 83, of Lancaster passed away at Mennonite Home on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA and grew up in nearby Narberth, PA. Tom was the son of the late Thomas J. and Mary (DeGeorge) Mullen, Sr. In 1961, he married his wife, Linda I. Mullen (Poell) who survives to cherish his memory.
Tom graduated from Monsignor Bonner Catholic High School in Drexel Hill, PA and attended Villanova University. Tom served his country in the United States Army and Army Reserves and attained the rank of sergeant. He spent his career working in the water and wastewater materials industry and was the founder and president of Envirocon Materials, Inc. Tom was a past president of the Lancaster Sertoma Club and a past president of the Long's Park Amphitheatre Foundation. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed the beach, spending time in Duck, on the North Carolina Outer Banks. Tom's most valuable time was spent with his family, especially his five grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Linda of Lancaster, Tom is survived by their children: Thomas J. Mullen III, husband of Jennifer of Essex, MD and their son Jack; Peter F. Mullen, husband of Katrina of Lancaster and their children Alexander and Austin; and Christina M. Pedini, wife of Kevin of Forest Hill, MD and their children Duncan and Abigail; as well as one brother Steven Mullen.
Alongside his parents, Tom is preceded in death by one brother, James Mullen.
Family will receive friends at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton HWY., Quarryville, PA. 17566 on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 10 AM to 11 AM where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 AM. Burial to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Essa Flory Center, Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the Mennonite Home Communities' Benevolent Care program, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Online condolences may be made to the family at: SnyderFuneralHome.com