Thomas J. McNelis, 71, Conestoga, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Mary (Krupa) McNelis.
Thomas grew up in Lancaster and graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School 1966 and Villanova University 1974. Entering the military in 1969 Thomas served with great pride in the United States Army. He also served in the Pennsylvania National Guard with the Search and Rescue Unit. Upon military retirement Thomas held position at the Pennsylvania State University System as Director of Technology.
Tom enjoyed gardening, nature, bird-watching, fishing, hunting, camping, the shore, astronomy, religious studies, and conversations around a bonfire. Tom belonged to the Lancaster Fossil and Mineral Club and was a member of the Knights of Columbus council #867.
Surviving are family and friends who loved him dearly.
Cremation services will be private. To send condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
