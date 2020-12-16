Thomas J. McConnell, 77 of Manheim Township, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William J. and Margaret (Price) McConnell.
Tom graduated from Bartram High School, and then earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University. He founded Powerhouse Operations, Inc. in 1981, offering control system strategies to process industries, which his son Thompson continues today.
An active and faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Tom served as a Deacon, and he performed electrical implementation on the building. Tom's most outstanding characteristics were his Christian faith, gentleness, and unselfishness. He always exuded joy and praise to the Lord. He was a very kind man. When Tom saw needs, he was quick to meet them.
Tom was an exemplary and godly husband, father, and grandfather. Tom is survived by his wife Joan (Frey) McConnell, his son Thompson O. McConnell, husband of Betsy A. of Lititz, his sister Louise Durante, his stepson, Nathan Stratton, his stepdaughter Jessica Burris, and nine grandchildren. Preceding Tom in death were his first wife Jeanine (Beatie) McConnell and his son G. Scott McConnell both in 2016; as well as three of his siblings.
Private interment will take place in Westminster Presbyterian Cemetery. A celebration of praise to God for Tom's life will take place at 1:30 PM, Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with Rev. David Kieffer and Rev. Dr. John Light officiating.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »