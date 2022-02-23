Thomas J. Kenyon, Jr.

Thomas (Tom) Kenyon, Jr., 85, of Brethren Village in Lancaster, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Born in Harrisburg, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas Jay and Bertha (Seiler) Kenyon. He was married to Anna Mae (Fry-Henry) for over 40 years.
Tom was a member of St Peter's Lutheran Church (Neffsville).
He earned a reputation as owner of Kenyon's Pastry Shop (Lititz) and through community involvement, including volunteer service with the Warwick Ambulance Association and Manheim Township Ambulance Association.
His heart-felt gratitude and continued devotion toward his alma mater, Thaddeus Stevens Trade School, was proudly expressed through his involvement with the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology Alumni Association Board, the school's Foundation Board and donation of the scoreboard for the football team.
Tom Kenyon dedicated the majority of his life to/with service in the Boy Scouts of America. He began as a Scout in 1949, supported several local Cubs, Webelos and Scout troops, was Troop 84 Scoutmaster between 1991 and 2002 and was awarded the National Scoutmasters Presidents Award and was later honored with Scout Master Emeritus recognition.
In addition to his wife, Anna Mae, he is survived by his brother Arthur and sister-in-law Cyndi Kenyon (New Cumberland); and children: daughter-in-law Polly Kenyon (York), Kathy Fontaine (Dominica), Keith and Song Kenyon (Hawaii), David and Liza Kenyon (Lancaster), Vince and Kerri Henry (York), Ron and Vicki Rote (Lancaster); ten grandchildren: Thomas J. Kenyon IV, Amanda Adams, Jennifer Manifred, Dennis Kenyon, Crystal Kenyon, Staci Henry, Kristi Henry, Reilly Dearolf, Nicole Rote and Alyssa Rote; and seven great grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his sisters Bertha Mae (Kenyon) Gaskill and Jane Elizabeth Kenyon and his son Thomas J. Kenyon III.
If you are interested in making a memorial contribution in Tom's memory, donations can be made to Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology at stevenscollege.edu/give/donate/.
A memorial service in his honor will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with details to be determined at a later time.
Friends may send online condolences to SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »