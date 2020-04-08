Thomas Henry Davis, better known to most as Hank, died Saturday April 4th, 2020 at The Mennonite Home from complications of Covid-19. He was 92. He was a gentle soft-spoken man with a wry sense of humor, whose love of family was his lifelong driving force.
Hank was born May 20th, 1927 in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania to parents Ruth and Uriah Davis. Baptized in the Methodist faith, he was the youngest of six children growing up in the coal mining village of St. Nicholas, PA. It was a difficult time for his and for many other American families. He attended Mahanoy Township High School and excelled in football and basketball. This love of sports continued throughout his life; team bowling, handball, cycling, and his favorite, golf. For many years he and his wife wintered in Florida with their back porch overlooking the thirteenth tee. He enthusiastically supported all his daughter's and grandson's sporting events. Naturally, he was a devoted Phillies, Sixers, and Eagles fan, owning Eagles season tickets for many years.
Hank was drafted into the U.S. Army immediately after high school graduation and served with the Allied Occupation forces in northern Italy, guarding the Italian-Yugoslavian border (occasionally even on horseback or skis). He was recruited to play football for the 351st division's team, "The Spearheaders." After his discharge, Hank moved to Lancaster to work at Armstrong Industries, where he was employed for forty years, retiring in 1989.
On July 4th, 1950, he married the love of his life, Lucille Alansky. Hank and Lucille would have celebrated their 70th anniversary this summer. Having grown up during the depression, Hank loved that as an adult he and his wife could travel. They were proud to have visited almost every state in the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii, while also traveling to numerous European destinations. Summer trips to the Jersey shore and Lake Winnipesaukee, with extended family, were among his favorite memories.
He was an active member of St. Ann-St. John Neumann Seniors, Guys and Dolls, and a regular attendee at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church until his move to The Mennonite Home two years ago.
He is survived, and will be lovingly remembered, by his wife Lucille, his daughter Marchelle of Lancaster married to William Bakken, MD; his grandson Nicholas of Lititz, married to Whitney Bakken, MD; great-grandson William Thomas; step granddaughter Beth Bakken of Lancaster. Also surviving is sister-in-law, Catherine Davis and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five siblings, Irma, James, Irene, Katherine, and U. Louis.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff on Eshleman Run at Mennonite Home who lovingly cared for him over the past 2 years, but especially during the past several weeks when due to the recent pandemic, family members could not visit him. They would also like to express their deep gratitude to Dr. R. Scott DeLong of Geriatric Associates for his kindness, understanding, and gentle care during these recent difficult weeks.
A private interment for the family will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A Memorial Service with military honors for Hank, will be held at a future date this summer.
In Hank's memory, the family would encourage everyone to observe the current state guidelines to limit the spread of Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, please be sure that all of your immunizations, and those of your loved ones, are up to date. And when a vaccine for the Coronavirus is developed, be the first in line to receive it.
To send condolences, please visit Hank's obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »