Thomas Harry Kennedy, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was the beloved husband of Patricia A. (Lilly) Kennedy, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Elwood and Jane (Davidson) Kennedy.
Harry graduated from Calvert Hall in Baltimore. He then attended the University of Baltimore, earning a bachelor’s degree in business. For many years he owned and operated Kennedy Insurance Agency. As a side business, he and Pat also had an antiques business. After moving to Lancaster County, they established Sweet Liberty Antiques, where they sold antiques and also manufactured candles.
Harry had a passion and a love for antiques. He traveled across the county in search of antiques to purchase and resell. A native of Baltimore, he was a fan of the Ravens and Orioles. Harry and Pat had a wonderful relationship, working side-by-side in their businesses for many years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Michael Kennedy, husband of Vipada, of Baltimore; daughter, Debra Kennedy, of Lancaster; brother, Donald Kennedy, husband of Susan, of Baltimore; sisters, June Powell, of Baltimore, and Katherine “Kass” Carter, of Gassaway, WV; grandchildren, Joshua Kennedy, Sean Kennedy, Hannah Kennedy, Michael Schenken, and Christian Kennedy; and great-grandchildren, Penelope and Grayson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Kennedy, and a grandson, Charles Eugene “Gene” Kennedy.
A service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be private in Penn Hill Burial Ground, Wakefield, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Harry’s memory to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
