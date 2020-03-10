Thomas H. Fletcher, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Marietta. Born Tuesday, August 25, 1931, in Marietta, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Geraldine (Robinson) Fletcher. He was married to Anna M. (Lippold) Fletcher for over 45 years until her death on May 24, 2005.
A Veteran, Tom proudly served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He retired in 1987 from the Department of Defense where he worked as a Program Analyst for over 30 years.
Tom was a member of the Marietta American Legion Post #466, the Columbia Catholic War Veterans
Post #1306, the Susquehanna Beneficial Association, and the National Active & Retired Federal Employee Association (NARFE).
He is survived by five children: V. Nancy Sargen, of Elizabethtown; Jose M. Lippold, married to Maria, of Mount Joy; Doreen K. Carroll, companion of John Hall, of Marietta; Thomas H. Fletcher, Jr., companion of Maureen Tucker, of Great Falls, VA and Tracey F. Firgau, married to John, of Virginia Beach, VA. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1290 River Road, Marietta, PA 17547, with Pastor Traci Glover officiating. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service beginning at 9:30 AM. Private burial will be in the Maytown Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay St., Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's honor to the American Cancer Society, Hospice and Community Care, or the Pennsylvania SPCA, Lancaster Center.
