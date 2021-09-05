Thomas H. Davis, 92, of Lancaster, died April 4, 2020 after complications with COVID-19.
He is survived, and will be lovingly remembered, by his wife Lucille, his daughter Marchelle of Lancaster married to William Bakken, MD; his grandson Nicholas of Lititz, married to Whitney Bakken, MD; great-grandson William Thomas; step granddaughter Beth Bakken of Lancaster. Also surviving is sister-in- law, Catherine Davis and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five siblings, Irma, James, Irene, Katherine and U. Louis.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 12noon at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with The Rev. Robert Sharman officiating. Military Honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the service. A casket interment was held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on April 10, 2020.
The family has asked that all who attend to kindly wear a mask.
To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »