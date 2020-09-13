Thomas George Sahd, 72, of Lancaster passed away on September 11th, 2020. He was born in Columbia to the late Charles and Elizabeth Elias Sahd. Tom was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School with the Class of 1965 and proudly served in the Air National Guard. He was a graduate of Thompson College and worked for the Lancaster Newspapers for many years as the district sales manager until his retirement. Tom was first and foremost a loyal family man. His hobbies included maintaining a pristine yard (ask the neighbors) and specializing in his "Grandpa's famous meatball" recipe. Tom had an outgoing personality and a gift for making friends easily. He was compassionate and radiated positivity to the world around him. Tom had the ability to make everyone feel comfortable. If you were a guest in his home, you were welcomed with warmth and hospitality. You would often see Tom running errands around town in his "vintage" automobile, picking up mulch for his yard or meeting his fellow retirees for breakfast, coffee, or pie most every day. His happiness was omnipresent – from the way he whistled while doing just about anything to hearing him speak of the professional and personal achievements of his children. It's a tremendous loss for his wife, children, and extended family. Tom adored his family and treasured spending time with his granddaughter.
Tom leaves behind his wife of almost 49 years, Marianne McEvoy Sahd of Lancaster; two sons, Nicholaus, husband of Lyndell Sahd of Lancaster, Patrick Sahd of Charlotte, NC; granddaughter, Claire Sahd of Lancaster; brother, Michael, husband of Elonda Sahd of Columbia; brother-in-law, Michael Kane of Washington Boro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Mary Kane.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. If attending, please wear a mask and practice social distancing or attend virtually on St. Leo the Great's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJpskZ2Iv87l6mNH_NMuPQg. Tom will be laid to rest at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Columbia in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.