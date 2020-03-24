Thomas George Noonan, 81, of Crystal Springs Hardyston, NJ, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 after a long illness.
Raised in Cohoes, NY, Tom also lived in Baldwinsville, NY, Long Valley, NJ, and Lancaster, PA. Born to the late Thomas J. and Alexandra Noonan, Tom was also predeceased by his brother Michael Noonan. Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Noonan, with whom he shared 59 years of blissful marriage.
Tom is lovingly remembered as a brother to Ann Rowland and Leah Olivier, father to Thomas C. Noonan, Corinne Wright, Stephen Noonan and Brian Noonan, and grandad to his 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Tom graduated from Fordham University in 1959. He began his career as a Clinical Bacteriologist for the New York State Department of Health before spending the next 20 years in Quality Assurance for M&M Mars Inc.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests providing donations to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice in Newton, NJ.
A living tribute »