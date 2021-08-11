Thomas George Cresswell, 92, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. Born in Pottsville, PA, he was the son of the late George and Rachel (Meyers) Cresswell.
After graduating from Pottsville High School, Thomas served honorably as a United States Army Sergeant in the Korean War. After his return home, he worked as a manager at Black+Decker Inc. for 32 years, and then at DANA Inc. as a maintenance mechanic for 10 years until retiring in 1995.
He was an avid fan of the Phillies and the Eagles and attended the 2008 World Series. He also enjoyed auto racing. He was a member of the American Legion and the Lutheran Church. He enjoyed trips to Branson, MO, Nashville, TN, and Aruba, and loved being at his beach home in Lewes, DE. He had a special place in his heart for his dogs Bingo and Keeper.
Thomas is lovingly survived by his son Thomas R. Cresswell (Suzanne) of West Chester, PA, daughter Ann M. Whitmyer (Timothy) of Lancaster, PA, sister Edith Meckley of Ft. Orange, FL, and grandchildren Liz and Kevin Cresswell and Denyell Whitmyer. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Cresswell and long-time companion Sally Fischel.
Interment will be held in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 11:30AM with Military Funeral Honors.
