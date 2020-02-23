Thomas G. Welsh, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Flora A. Hertz Welsh. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Cleon, Sr. and Iona Weaver Welsh. He was a printer, having worked at Mountville Wallpaper Company and Hanover Wallpaper Company for 30 years before his retirement.
Surviving in addition to his wife, three sons: Thomas (Becky) Welsh, Jr.; Joseph (Sherry) Welsh; and Grant Garner. One step-son: Scott (Kerrie) Brewster. One step-daughter: Heather (Robert) Butler. Eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Five step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Cleon Welsh, Jr.; Edward Welsh; and Albert Welsh and two sisters: Phyllis Welsh and Shirley.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Private interment will be held at Silver Spring Cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
