Thomas G. Welsh, Jr., 61, of Manheim, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday morning, May 23, 2021 at his residence. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Thomas G. Welsh, Sr. and Mary Gainer Welsh. He and his wife, Rebecca S. Neal Welsh, were together for 20 years and were married in 2019.
After graduating from Columbia High School in 1977, Tom chose plumbing as his life's vocation which led to him becoming a master plumber and founding Welsh Plumbing. Tom was a member of the Germania Band Club and the VFW, Cyrus R. Peters Post #5956, both in Manheim, and a former member of the American Legion, Post #185, in Mount Joy.
In addition to being a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he enjoyed watching movies starring John Wayne. He also enjoyed playing pool, bowling, and hunting in his younger years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Sarah J., wife of Andy L. Groff, of Manheim, Tyler G. Welsh of Lancaster, Sean M., husband of Tanyan Logan Carnes, of Bainbridge, Matthew T. Carnes, fiancé of Becky Arline, of Linglestown, Paul M. Carnes of Manheim, and Katherine E. Watson of Murfreesboro, TN; six grandchildren; a brother, Joseph, husband of Sherry Welsh, of Columbia; and his faithful canine companion, Molly. Tom was looking forward to the birth of his first great grandchild in June, Mylah Mae.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday afternoon, June 12, 2021 from 2-6:00 PM at the VFW, 149 South Charlotte Street, Manheim, PA with Pastor Pete Logan officiating beginning at 2:30 pm. Following the service, the remaining time will be focused on the sharing of stories and lending support to one another. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »