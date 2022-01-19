Thomas G. Shober, 81, formerly of Denver, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, in Bridgeport, WV. Born in Denver, he was a son of the late Roy L. & Dorothy (Gensemer) Shober.
Tom was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1958 and served in the Air National Guard during the Vietnam War. He grew up working in the family business, Shober & Sons Inc., a local butcher shop in Denver, where he worked with his father for many years. In the late 1980’s Tom started his own meat cutting business at the Fairgrounds Farmers Market. He was very outgoing and enjoyed the friendly relationships he had with his clients at the butcher shop. When Tom moved to South Carolina, he again picked up work as a meat cutter. He truly enjoyed his work. Most recently he lived with his daughter, Sandi, in West Virginia.
A man of faith, Tom was a former deacon and held various service roles through the years at churches he attended. In his younger years, Tom was very athletic and enjoyed playing baseball, football, softball, and volleyball for Cocalico and the local sports leagues. He was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and Boston Celtics fan. Tom loved his family with his whole heart; everything he did was for his kids.
Tom is survived by six children, Connie Sue of Richfield, MN, Amy Jo (Matthew) Kalberg of Flower Way, GA, Sandi Lynn (Marc) Zerega of Bridgeport, WV, Mark Alan Shober of Reading, Adam Roy (Kristina) Shober of Reading, and Aaron Paul (Tracey) Shober, Piedmont, SC; a brother, Patrick G. (Sharon) Shober of Denver; a sister Susan G. Shober of Auburn, WA; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thurs., Jan. 20th from 9 to 10 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), where the funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
