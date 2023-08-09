Thomas G. Price, Jr., 88, of Lititz, formerly of Reading, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 6:48 am at Moravian Manor Health Care Center. He was the husband of Carole F. (Getz) Price whom he married on October 18, 1958. Born in Columbia, Mr. Price was the son of the late Thomas G. Price, Sr. and Catherine (Rineer) Price. He was a 1952 graduate of Columbia High School where he graduated with honors. Thomas Price also served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952-1955 earning the meritorious certificate for being the outstanding member of his platoon.
He was employed by UGI Corporation in Reading for 41 years last as a superintendent of construction/maintenance, retiring in 1997. During his tenure at UGI, Thomas was instrumental in the creation and initiation of the Pennsylvania One Call System (commonly known as 811). He then received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration Management in 1979 from Franklin & Marshall College.
Mr. Price was a member of Lititz Moravian Church for which he served on the Board of Trustees. Tom also served the church for many years as an usher and a diener. He enjoyed playing golf at Reading Country Club as well as assisting with pro-golf tournaments.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Price is survived by his daughters Lisa A. Billiter of Lititz and Anita K. Auge, wife of the late Russell G. Auge III of Reading and his 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings Robert Rineer, Sandra Creasy, Joan Robinson, Emma Wright, Charles V. Price.
Funeral Service will be held at Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Main Street, Lititz, Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM. Reverend Sayward E.G. Lippincott will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard will follow at Moravian Church Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends at Lititz Moravian Church from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave. 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 in memory of Mr. Thomas G. Price, Jr. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at: www.beanfuneralhomes.com