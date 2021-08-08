Thomas G. Denlinger, born October 14, 1945 entered into rest on July 22, 2021 to be with his wife Sue in heaven. He was preceded in death by his wife Susan L. Denlinger, son, David J. Denlinger, brother, Robert L. Denlinger and sister, Hilda L. Denlinger.
Surviving are his sons, Thomas L. Denlinger (Tammy), Mathew L. Denlinger (Siri), and daughter Mindy L. Denlinger (Winfred); six grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed spending time with family, watching sports, the Olympic Games and horse racing. He was a proud Marine and served in the Vietnam War where he was honorably discharged. He will be missed by all who knew him. Services will be held privately at the family's request. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com (717) 273-6283
A living tribute »