Thomas Frank Ruth, 73, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at UPMC Lititz.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Catherine (Ruth) Bechtold and was the longtime companion of Vickie D. Stoltz.
He attended Mission of Love Church.
Thomas was a Mechanic for F&M Hat. He was a member of Adamstown Rod & Gun and Cushion Peak Rod & Gun clubs. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his companion, Thomas is survived by a step-daughter, Jennifer S. Stoltz of New Holland and three siblings, Kay L. Schmuch of Akron, Shirley Hornberger of Ephrata and Larry Ruth of Lititz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Lee Ruth and a sister, Dolly.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata. Masks required. Interment will be private in Fairview Cemetery Annex.
If desired, memorial contributions in Thomas' memory may be made to American Cancer Society's Relay for Life General Fund.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
