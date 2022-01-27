Thomas Francis McGlynn, Teecat, Pap. January 16th- Gone just like that, Left behind daughters, grandchildren and more, his family feeling- Heartbroken to the core
His wife Janet, his brother Bill, and daughter Natalie preceded him in passing. His legacy however, will be long lasting.
His memory lives. Deeply etched in the minds of those who knew him.
He was smart, he was kind. A musician at heart, beating the drums,. A fisherman of sorts, spinning tales that were long.
A veteran too and a proud Irishman. Never too proud to lend a hand. An avid sports fan whose favorite teams only included players with family names.
So many memories and stories to tell, he was the best he did everything well
As we cry-consumed by mourning, we can’t help but wonder what is this lesson (of his) that we are learning.
He taught us so much-always the man to call, known lovingly as Pap McGlynn to all.
He is survived by 8 children, 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
