Thomas F. Marinaro, 87 of Lancaster, PA passed away on Monday at home after a brief illness. Born in Berwick, PA he was the son of the late Marco and Cosimina (Pichierri) Marinaro.
A graduate of Thaddeus Stevens Trade School he was a master brick layer and tile setter. Tom loved spending time with his family especially his great-grandchildren and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Kathryn (Bowman) Marinaro, his children: Thomas (Kathleen) Marinaro of Lancaster, PA., Anthony (Claudette) Marinaro of Folcroft, PA., and Teresa (William) Kraft of Columbia, PA., grandchildren: Marco Marinaro, Nicholas Marinaro, Edward Marinaro, Melisa Marinaro, Angela Graham and Kara Tozer, great-grandchildren: Gracie, Isabella, Abigail, Molly, Tommy, Joe, Jack, Luke, Nora and Caroline. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by brothers: Frank and Joe Marinaro, grandson: Daniel Marinaro and great-grandson: William Tozer.
Private Services will be held for the convenience of the Family at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA with Rev. Mark Kopp officiating. Interment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
