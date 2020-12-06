Thomas E. "Tom" Swingler, 66, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Thomas E. and Helen (Blymier) Swingler. Tom was the husband of Cynthia "Cindy" (McCarty) Swingler with whom he celebrated 39 years of marriage this past October 31st.
Tom was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1972. He retired from Armstrong World Industries as a machine operator after 30 years of service. Tom enjoyed working on and driving cars. He was a family man and family was most important to him. Tom also enjoyed taking walks with Cindy.
Surviving in addition to his wife Cindy, are two children, Thomas E. Swingler of Etters and Kristen Swingler of Mount Joy; and a grandson, Kristopher Lewis.
Services will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
