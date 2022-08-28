Thomas E. Strauss, Jr., "Tom", 77, passed away Saturday morning, August 20, 2022, at home in the arms of his wife, Linda Wenger Strauss. Born in Lancaster, PA, Tom was the son of the late Thomas E. Strauss, Sr. and Beatrice Reed Strauss. Tom and Linda met when they were 15 and 16 and were married for 56 years. He attended Saint Anthony's Catholic School and Lancaster Catholic High School.
Tom graduated from Pratt Institute, New York, in 1967 with a BFA in Advertising Design & Visual Communication. His first job after college was as a designer at Penn State University Press. Two years later, Tom became the art director for J. G. Furniture Company, Quakertown, where he set up an inhouse advertising agency. His fine work was exhibited at the Art Directors Club in New York and Philadelphia. In 1973, Tom returned to the family businesses, Miller's Smorgasbord and Bakery, in Ronks. He worked three shifts at Miller's while significantly growing the businesses and serving as the art director. Tom was named chairman of the Pennsylvania Dutch Convention & Visitors Bureau in 1986.
Tom's role as a Founding Parent of Homefields, a nonprofit organization in Millersville, brought him the greatest satisfaction. Homefields provides housing for adults with intellectual disabilities and vocational options for people of all abilities. He was the first president of the board of Homefields and was president upon his death. In conjunction with the mission of Homefields, he joined the board of Community Services Group, Mountville, and the advisory board of Tempo Clubhouse, Lancaster.
A skilled woodworker, Tom would begin with a tree, mill it, dry the lumber, and create exquisite pieces following his designs. A mechanic at heart with an artist's eye, he owned an amazing collection of antique cars he enjoyed throughout his adult life. It was driving the 9N Ford tractor at Homefields, though, that brought him serenity.
Most of all, he loved his children Reed Jason (Carolyn) Semedo-Strauss, David Michael (Tamiko Amaker) Strauss, and Lisa Michelle Strauss. He was Granddad to Priya, Jolie, Lucian Semedo-Strauss and Samantha Strauss, and will be missed by his brothers Donald (Sue) Trout and Daniel Strauss.
Family and friends are invited to bring a dish and memories to a potluck gathering at Homefields, 150 Letort Rd., Millersville, PA 17551 on Saturday, October 1 at noon. RSVP to info@homefields.org.
Charitable donations in Tom's memory may be made to Homefields, P.O. Box #41, Millersville, PA 17551 or at www.homefields.org.
