Thomas E. Rahn, 69, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at home on December 1, 2021, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Eldon and Arlene (Meck) Rahn. Thomas was the loving husband of Robin (McComsey) Rahn with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage this past June 26.
Thomas was an avid Pittsburg Pirates fan. In his younger years, he enjoyed coaching youth football and soccer. He enjoyed NASCAR and attending races at Pocono Raceway with his family. He was a former volunteer with the Lititz Fire Department. He loved English Bulldogs and having them as pets.
He worked for 12 years as a truck driver for Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill, retiring in 2008. Prior to that, he was employed for 26 years at Yerger Brothers in Lititz as a warehouse worker.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Robin, are two children, Jennifer George, wife of Mike of Lititz and Chris Rahn of Mountville; two grandchildren, Austin Ferguson of Lititz and Owen Swank-Rahn of Mountville. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Rahn of Lititz.
Funeral services for Thomas will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy.