Thomas E. Miller, 78, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. He was receiving hospice for a short time. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Raymond and Adelaid (Markley) Miller.
Prior to retirement he worked at Trojan Yacht for over 20 years. After retirement, Tom enjoyed exercising at the YMCA, listening to country music and watching old movies. Tom always enjoyed going to the beach. Above all else he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Thomas was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith Ann (Hurst) Miller; children: Thomas E. Miller, Jr. husband of Kimberly A. Hoover of Lancaster, Todd D. Miller husband of Theresa of Manheim and Tara A. Commero wife of Jeffrey of Lancaster; 7 grandchildren: Ryan, Cavin, Morgan, Kaylah, Logan, Ariel and Evan. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Ruth Strother and Raymond Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tom's memory to Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 2PM until the time of service.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »